FITHIAN Roger Dallas December 27, 1938 August 26, 2019 Roger Dallas Fithian marched through the gates of Heaven on August 26, 2019 to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Born on December 27, 1938 in Millville, New Jersey, Roger was the devoted and loving husband to Judy for 59 years. His joy was in his Lord and his family who surrounded him even in his last moments. Left to cherish his memory are his high school sweetheart and wife, Judy; his sons, Michael (Bunny) and Steven (Michelle); and daughter, Dawn Marie Fithian Hale (Frank). Also, grandsons, Ryan (Amber), Jacob, Adam, Luke Fithian and Logan Bane (Amanda); granddaughters, Amanda Fithian and Michelle Hale (Nick), great-granddaughters, Ava and Eden Fithian. Roger was also survived by his sister, June Fithian Mitchell (John) who in 1994 gave him a kidney that gave him 21 years before having to go to dialysis; and a brother, Samuel (Charlotte); many nieces; and nephews; and sister-in-law, Bertha Cranmer. Roger was a Lance Corporal and Airborn Radio Operator in the Marine Corps, serving with honors from 1961 to 1966, then earned his Forestry Degree from Rutgers University and continued to wear a uniform as he followed his desired career of Forester, serving in Virginia, Mississippi, and North Carolina until he retired. For five years he served as the local supervisor until 2017 for the Marine Corps League's Toys for Tots program and as Chaplain for a period of time. A central theme in his life was his dedication to God and his church in every location where he served in many ways, currently in Christiansburg, VA at Hope Valley Church. His desire was to share God's promises and gather as many as possible into the Savior's love. Roger and Judy were blessed to have all their children and grandchildren residing nearby and worshipping together with them as well. A lifetime of memories with them in travels, celebrations of weddings and births and family dinners were his enjoyment. He was truly blessed and truly a blessing to everyone who knew him. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg and service in the chapel will follow. On Friday at 11 a.m. he will be taken to the Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, VA for a military ceremony. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
