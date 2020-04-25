October 21, 1954 April 22, 2020 Shelia Faye "Memi" Helems Fisher, of Newport, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1954, in Christiansburg, Va., to Arnold M. and Anna Faye (Stebar) Helems. Sheila spent her childhood on Johns Creek with a love of the outdoors, sports, and hunting with her daddy. She was known to her high school classmates as a leader, loyal friend, and protector. Shelia was a lover of life and fun with a quirky sense of humor. She first worked for the United States Forest Service out of high school and then spent several years working at a variety of industrial plants. In her retirement, she spent her time looking after the children of family and friends. Sheila had an angelic voice and love of music that she shared with her beloved little ones. In addition, she loved to travel and had a gypsy soul. Her favorite places were Montana and any beach that she could get to! She and Ralph loved to find themselves intentionally lost on any random road trip, once finding themselves in Hollywood…West Virginia. Sheila spent the last 26 years married to her love and best friend Ralph. She was preceded in death by her daddy; brothers, Melvin, Robert, and Lloyd; nephew, Matthew Funari; along with her father-in-law, Ralph Fisher Sr. She leaves behind her momma; sisters, Mary (Anthony) Funari, Shorty (Tommy) Sowers, Ricky (Sandy) Fisher; mother-in-law Linda Fisher; "brother", Chris (Jerri) Heath; "brother and sister", Jason and Jeannie Dudding; "grandson and granddaughter", Layton and Evie Dudding; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Robert, Teanna, Morgan, Maggie, McKinley, Dillon, Evan; and grandniece, Everleigh. The family will receive friends at Kendall Funeral Home on Friday April 25, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, April 26, 2020, at Level Green Church Cemetery in Newport, Va. at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Kendall Funeral Home in Shelia's honor. ***PLEASE BE ADVISED DUE TO THE REGULATIONS WITH COVID-19 THERE MAY BE A LONGER THAN NORMAL WAIT TO SIGN THE REGISTER AND GREET THE FAMILY. THERE WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED 10 PERSONS IN OUR FACILITY AT A TIME AND WE ASK THAT SOCIAL DISTANCING IS FOLLOWED. OUR STAFF WILL WORK TO THE BEST OF OUR ABILITY TO MAKE SURE THE PUBLIC IS ABLE TO PAY THEIR RESPECTS IN A TIMELY MANNER*** Eddie Kendall and The Staff Of Kendall Funeral Home
