April 16, 1946 - June 9, 2020 Randal Duan Fisher, 74, husband of Mary Dean Fisher, passed away on June 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Wytheville, Virginia, the son of the late Richard Fisher and the late Mary Margaret Neff Fisher Maloyed, and stepson of the late Zane Maloyed. Randal served in the United States Army Reserve and later worked as a yard master for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 33 years. In addition to his wife of 53 years, he is survived by his sons, Ryan B. Fisher and his wife, Bobbi Jean Burns, and Scott Fisher and his wife, Lisa Hobbs-Fisher; grandchildren, Tyler S. Fisher, Austin B. Fisher, Christian B. Fisher, Cole M. Fisher, and Paige M. Fisher; step-grandchildren, Alec W. Manning, and Kendal L. Manning; brother, Michael K. Fisher; sister, Martha Lynn Heath and her husband, Dwayne; two brothers-in-law, Jimmie Dean, and Mike Dean and his wife, Kristy Dean; as well as a special four legged companion, Skip. A celebration of life service will be held in the Belvedere Gardens Pavilion at Sherwood Memorial Park on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Greg Irby officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue #5, 7401 Barrens Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019. The family would like to say a very special thank you to the nurses of Kindred Hospice for the care they have shown during this time. Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com. Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke is serving the family.
