June 30, 2020 Lisa Pedigo Fisher, 52, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She had a passion for cooking and baking. Lisa loved her job and was employed with Roger L. Bishop's Fine Jewelers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Fisher. Lisa is survived by her two children, Dykotia Fisher and her boyfriend, Jay Austin, and Luke Fisher; parents, James and Alease Pedigo; sister, Kim Hurd and her husband, Rodney; brother, Jimmy Pedigo and his wife, Lisa; and several nieces, nephews, in-laws, other extended family along with very close friends. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Gary Kingery officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Andrew's Chapel Cemetery, Buchanan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-fisher-family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

