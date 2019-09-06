FISHER Cynthia Sue February 5, 1948 May 23, 2019 Cynthia Sue Fisher born February 5, 1948 and passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 after a courageous four year battle with cancer. She received her Bachelor's Degree from James Madison University and Master's Degree from Radford University. She was a first grade teacher until she retired six years ago from Wasena Elementary School. She loved music, her Body Enrichment class, Roanoke College Elderscholar classes, and her church: First Baptist of Roanoke. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lelia Dickerson Fisher, and brother Tom Fisher. She is survived by her sister Yvonne Fisher of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; nephews, Jason Fisher of Arlington, Va.; Andrew Moran of Shepherdstown W.Va., John Moran of Los Angeles, Calif.; niece, Sarah Moran D'Agostino and great nephews, John and Bennett D'Agostino of North Salem, N.Y. A Celebration of Cindy's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Boxley Chapel at First Baptist Church in Roanoke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cindy's memory to Wasena Elementary School.

