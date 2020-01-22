FISHER, Christopher Robert

Christopher Robert Fisher, 30, of Salem, Va., passed away at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Chris loved hiking, the outdoors, reading, and sports. He was passionate about making and playing music. He loved working with his hands. He was a diverse thinker. He had an off-beat sense of humor. He got a particular thrill out of discussing politics and trying to sway his parents and others with his views. There are too many wonderful qualities to describe him to list here. Chris loved his family.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Richard H. Fisher; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard W. Owen; and an uncle, Mr. Richard H. Fisher Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Judy Fisher; his two brothers, Will of Salem, Va., and Chad of Whitefish, Mont.; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chris also leaves behind many friends.
His family would cherish the opportunity to visit with friends at his parent’s home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, January 23, 2020, at 175 North Oaks Drive, Salem, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy by visiting http://www.appalachiantrail.org/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
“You see, we are here, as far as I can tell, to help each other; our brothers, our sisters, our friends, our enemies. That is to help each other and not hurt each other.” - Stevie Ray Vaughan
