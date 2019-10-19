FISHER Carrie Lee October 21, 1928 October 18, 2019 Carrie Lee Fisher, 90, of Callaway, Va., passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born October 21, 1928 in Radford, Va., the daughter of Richard and Lyndal Whitt. She later became a resident of Callaway, Va., a community that was very dear to her. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Arnold Whitt, Joyce Berish, Emmett Whitt and Molly Stone. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Kip and Becky Fisher, Chuck and Whitney Dietz and Warren and Mitzi Stump; five adoring grandchildren, Kristen Fisher, Collin Fisher, Brady Stump, Charlsie Dietz and Haley Dietz and spouse Ryan Wattrus; she is also survived by her two sisters and their spouses, Jeanne and Ed Scullen and Sidney and Barbara Johnson. Carrie's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She showed her abundant love for them with her unparalleled cooking and baking. Maw Maw's kitchen was always open. She was a lifelong fan of all sports but had a particular love for the Virginia Tech Hokies. She was extremely proud that all three of her children graduated from Virginia Tech. She never missed a chance to attend a VT game and cheer on her beloved Hokies. Carrie Lee never met a stranger. She sparked conversation everywhere she went. Her love of people is evident in the multitude of close relationships she shared. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Highland Methodist Church at 8535 Callaway Road, Callaway, Va. 24067 or the Callaway Fire Department at 8380 Callaway Road, Callaway, Va. 24067. Her family will receive friends at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount, Va. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at Highland Methodist Church in Callaway, Va. at 1 p.m. A celebration of her life will continue in the fellowship hall following the memorial service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
