April 20, 2020 On Monday, April 20, 2020, Peggy Adams Fischer's spirit climbed to the top of the mountain to be carried off into the Heavens. She was 90 years old. Born and raised in Jenkins, Kentucky, just over the Virginia state line, she attended the University of Kentucky. Peggy studied both TV and Radio Broadcasting and Elementary Education. She did intern work at TV stations in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, before returning to her hometown to teach fifth grade. After her marriage to her college sweetheart, George Fischer, Peggy worked to establish a strong, nurturing, and loving family for her husband and son in Roanoke, Virginia. She privately tutored, and prepared special records and reports for federal projects at her husband's business. Peggy was an active band parent during her son's high school years, and a long-time member of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church. She enjoyed square dancing with George for many years and was a member of the Garden Gate Garden Club. Her biggest joy was being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Peggy leaves behind her devoted and faithful husband, George, to whom she was married for almost 66 years. She is also survived by her son, Richard (Martha); grandchildren, Bradley Fischer (Rachel) and Ashleigh Fischer; great-grandson, Daniel Fischer; step grandchildren, Laura Brooke Rich (Kyle Counce) and Kathryn Tapp (Nick); as well as six step great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Adams Miller; niece, Nancy Morrow (Bob); nephew, John Miller (Sandy); and a host of other family and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020. Peggy strongly believed that a friendly hug gave a sense of well-being and was a proper greeting to family and friends. In lieu of flowers or donations, her desire would be that you share a friendly and loving hug with someone once the social distancing has ceased. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
