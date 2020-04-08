April 3, 2020 Katrina Gay Firebaugh, 63, of Bedford, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Due to Covid-19, assembly restrictions her visitation and services will be private. Arrangements by the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 540-254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

