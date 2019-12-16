December 2, 2019 Christopher William Fink. Chris, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, December 2, 2019. Chris is survived by his children, son, P.J. (Benjamin "Ben", Margaret "Maggie", Zachary "Zach"); daughter, Billi Jo (Dylan, Jaden, Julius, JR, Allie); sisters, Sissy and Nickie; nieces, nephews, and many, many cousins. Chris is also survived by Donna Thomas. Not only was Donna his long time caregiver, but more importantly, his long time friend and we are grateful for that. More than you know. Now, and forever. Born and raised in Roanoke, Chris was the son of Carl and Shirley Fink. Chris was best known for his sense of humor. His ability tell some tales. 'You might have heard of him!' He prided himself on what others considered to be some amazing drywall skills! He loved hunting, fishing, baseball, football, and NASCAR. Chris had one of the biggest hearts you could ever imagine. Warm and loving to the core. A gentle giant who left us too soon. Dad, you will be forever missed! Thank you for being you. Thank you for being honest when it mattered most. When it was HARD to be, but you knew you HAD to be. That is true strength. We love you. We miss you. Be free. We will be celebrating the life of Chris Fink at a later date.

