December 2, 2019 Christopher William Fink. Chris, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, December 2, 2019. Chris is survived by his children, son, P.J. (Benjamin "Ben", Margaret "Maggie", Zachary "Zach"); daughter, Billi Jo (Dylan, Jaden, Julius, JR, Allie); sisters, Sissy and Nickie; nieces, nephews, and many, many cousins. Chris is also survived by Donna Thomas. Not only was Donna his long time caregiver, but more importantly, his long time friend and we are grateful for that. More than you know. Now, and forever. Born and raised in Roanoke, Chris was the son of Carl and Shirley Fink. Chris was best known for his sense of humor. His ability tell some tales. 'You might have heard of him!' He prided himself on what others considered to be some amazing drywall skills! He loved hunting, fishing, baseball, football, and NASCAR. Chris had one of the biggest hearts you could ever imagine. Warm and loving to the core. A gentle giant who left us too soon. Dad, you will be forever missed! Thank you for being you. Thank you for being honest when it mattered most. When it was HARD to be, but you knew you HAD to be. That is true strength. We love you. We miss you. Be free. We will be celebrating the life of Chris Fink at a later date.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.