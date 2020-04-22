March 8, 1931 April 19, 2020 Leona Paxton Filkins, 89, of Salem, Va., formerly of New Castle, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on Sunday, March 8, 1931, to the late Clifford C. Paxton and Daisy Mobee Saunders Paxton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Filkins; brothers, William Paxton and wife, Mavis, Walton Paxton and wife, Joy, and Clyde M. Paxton; sisters, Janes Kendall and husband, Floyd, and Virginia L. Paxton. She is survived by her sister, Helen P. Coggsdale; brothers, Robert Paxton and wife, Peggy, and Glenn M. Paxton; sister-in-law, Betty C. Paxton; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. A graveside service will be conducted for the family at the Huffman Memorial Park in New Castle, Va., which will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

