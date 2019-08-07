FIFER JR. Lurty Edward April 2, 1931 April 3, 2019 Lurty Edward Fifer Jr., passed away in Lexington on April 3, 2019. Mr. Fifer was born April 2, 1931, the son of Lurty Edward Fifer Sr. and Carrie Wease Fifer. After enlisting in the Air Force in 1952, and later working as manager for the Civic Bowling Center in Lexington for his brother, Roland L. Fifer, Lurty spent 30+ years as a layout engineer for Simpson Brothers Construction Company, a commercial builder in Northern Virginia. Lurty peacefully lived his last 6 years of retirement at the Mayflower, in Lexington. Mr. Fifer was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Roland. He is survived by his niece, Sandra Leigh Fifer; and two nephews, Roland E. Fifer and Stephen B. Fifer. He is also survived by five great-nieces, Jennifer Fifer Thompson, Kristin Flora Garber, Allison M. Fifer, Audrey E. Fifer, and Anna C. Fifer; two great-nephews, Michael E. Fifer, and Matthew S. Fifer; and five great-great-nieces; and three great-great-nephews. A private memorial service and celebration of Lurty Fifer's life will be held by the family at a later time. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
