June 6, 1975 June 6, 2020 Heather Alane Rupe Fields, 45, of Newport, passed away peacefully with her parents by her side on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Heather's last wish was to know that her daughter, Faith, graduated from high school. Fortunately, Heather was able to listen to Faith graduate prior to her passing which fulfilled her wish. Heather was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma in February 2018 and fought cancer valiantly with her Green Team Warriors. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard James Rupe. Survivors include her children, Charity, Tanisha and Faith Flinchum; her mother and stepfather, Carol G. Rupe and Lewis Plummer; grandchildren, Colton, Addyson, Weston and Danielle; brothers, Greg (Tina) Rupe, Alan (Boots) Rupe, Kevin Rupe, and Will (Molly) Plummer; sisters, Michelle (Wayne) Mayes and Sarah Plummer; special friend and cousin, Lisa Carrington; special friend, Curry Bowling; dog, Dixie; and a tremendous amount of loving family and friends. Heather was born a Radford Bobcat and graduated from Radford High School in 1993. She had a love for and was active in various sports. Heather achieved an Associate's Degree in 2014 from NRCC. Heather was very invested in her employment at Food Lion, Petsmart and the U.S. Postal Service. She shared her love for Radford and Giles County, supporting her children and the community in thought and action. Heather also had a special love for her family, the Green Team Warriors and animals. Due to the COVID19 crisis, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either the Hope Lodge Jerome L. Greene Family Center, 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001-3225 or to the Cancer Kids and Christmas, 1815 Old Wolf Creek Road, Narrows, VA 24124, where special services were provided in a time of need for Heather. The Rupe, Flinchum and Plummer families are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
