May 3, 1916 January 13, 2020 Alice "Pearl" Vanhoozier Fields, 103, of Pembroke, and recently of Heritage Hall, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Carilion Giles Memorial Hospital. Pearl was born in Tannersville, Va. to the late James and Gussie Wyatt Vanhoozier on May 3, 1916. She was preceded in death by her husband, Waverly Fields; her sons, James, Donnie Ray, Charles and Freddie Fields; her daughters, Ann and Betty Jo Fields, two granddaughters, a few great-grandchildren, all of her siblings; a son-in-law, Bobby Talbert; a daughter-in-law, Juanita Fields, and all of her in-laws. Pearl became a Christian at the age of 13 and was a member of the Olean Church of the Brethren in Goldbond, Va. She graduated from the elementary/High School in Tannersville, Va. From an early age, she enjoyed farming, gardening, sewing, quilting, and cooking. Her life's dream was to be a wife and mother and she excelled at both. She is survived by her children, Claudine "Dina" Talbert, Charlotte Fields, Wayne Fields, Kathy and Melvin Snidow, Linda Bare, Danny and Kristie Fields; grandchildren, Cheryl and HC Price, Tony and Stacy Sabatino, Beth and Shannon Lucas, Becky and Stacy Croy, Liz and Aaron Hice, Chris and Trena Fields, Nicole Bumgarner, David Fields, Cassie and Chris Snider, Bobby and Tiffany Fields, Shelia and Brent Adkins; her great-grandchildren, Anthony and Allison Price, Trevor Myers, Tarah Carrico, Mallory Lucas, Tyler Hice, Stephen Fields, Makayla Draper, Laken Lucas, Dylan Randal, Madison Oliver, Nick Sabatino, Terry Hice, Avery Snider, Emma Fields, Erin Sabatino, Novalea Fields, Elijah Adkins, Brailea Fields, Hunter Fields, Jaxon Fields, Sura Adkins, Ella Jo Bumgarner; a great great-grandson, Pacey Carrico; and many nephews and nieces. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Va., with Pastor Roger Booth and Pastor Shahn Wilburn officiating. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Caldwell Cemetery in Tannersville, Va. The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.
Fields, Alice Vanhoozier
