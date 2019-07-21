FIELD Robert Dale February 26, 1930 July 18, 2019 Robert Dale Field, of Salem, Va., was born on February 26, 1930 in Kingwood, W.Va. and died on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He moved frequently within Preston County, W.Va. during the Depression years as his father sought employment as a grocer/butcher. He met the love of his life (Nancy, the next door neighbor) when his family moved to Fairmont, W.Va. in 1945. Robert joined the Army right out of high school in 1948; served war zone tours in Korea and Vietnam, and retired as a Specialist 7 in 1968. He married Nancy in June 1951, a marriage that lasted 62 years until her death in 2013. The family moved to Salem in 1972 when he accepted a job with Sorbus as a computer repairman. He is survived by a younger brother, Joseph Richard Field; four children, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial. Visitation will be one hour prior at Lotz funeral home.

