FIELD Robert Dale February 26, 1930 July 18, 2019 Robert Dale Field, of Salem, Va., was born on February 26, 1930 in Kingwood, W.Va. and died on Thursday, July 18, 2019. He moved frequently within Preston County, W.Va. during the Depression years as his father sought employment as a grocer/butcher. He met the love of his life (Nancy, the next door neighbor) when his family moved to Fairmont, W.Va. in 1945. Robert joined the Army right out of high school in 1948; served war zone tours in Korea and Vietnam, and retired as a Specialist 7 in 1968. He married Nancy in June 1951, a marriage that lasted 62 years until her death in 2013. The family moved to Salem in 1972 when he accepted a job with Sorbus as a computer repairman. He is survived by a younger brother, Joseph Richard Field; four children, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial. Visitation will be one hour prior at Lotz funeral home.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.