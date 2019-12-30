December 27, 2019 Misty Ferris, 31, of Salem, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
FERRIS, Misty
