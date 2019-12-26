November 17, 1929 December 22, 2019 Marie Bower Ferris, 90, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Floyd on November 17, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Bower. Marie graduated from Floyd County High School and spent most of her career working in the school systems where she retired from Roanoke City Schools in 1994. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lee Ferris; and daughter, Mary Ellen Calkins. Marie is survived by her children, Frank Ferris Jr., Robert Ferris, Joseph Ferris and wife, Melanie, Dawn O'Connor and husband, Andrew; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodhaven Nursing Home for their continuous care for Marie over the past several years. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Rodney Spears officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from noon until the 2 p.m. service time at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
FERRIS, Marie Bower
