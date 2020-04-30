April 27, 2020 Gary Wayne Ferris, 75, of Bedford County, Virginia, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garvin Lee and Elsie Maze Ferris; brother, Paul William Ferris. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Edward Ferris; special cousin, Dianne Parzyck and her husband, Charles Parzyck; and special friend, Betty Jefferson. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Glade Creek Cemetery with Pastor Joel Wegner officiating. Social Distancing needs to be remembered at the cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

