August 17, 1945 January 18, 2020 Frances Marie Ferris, 74, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born in Falling Springs, VA, a daughter of the late Ocie Billey Curry and Hallie Edith Curry. Frances loved doing crossword puzzles, taking long walks, especially around water, and taking in all of nature. She was well known for making the best macaroni salad ever. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, her two sons, and her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, John William Curry, Minnie Vaden Conner Curry, and Sarah Elizabeth Tolley Thompson; a grandson, Jeremy Joseph Ferris; and siblings, Mary Elizabeth Curry Thomas, Billy William Curry, Clarence Edward Curry, Thomas Eugene Curry, Robert Lee Curry, Ira Claude Curry, Minnie Vaden Curry Martin, Otho Curry, Franklin Curry, and Florence E. Curry. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Edwin Ferris, Sr.; two sons, Billy Leonard Ferris and fiancé, Heather N. Hartless, Richard Edwin Ferris, Jr., and wife Christine; three grandchildren, Reuben Marley, Sonny Ryder, and Jacob Ryan Ferris; a sister, Ruby Jane Gordon, and family friend, Rachael Claire Power. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the House of Prayer, 2521 Portland Ave. NW Roanoke, VA 24017. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, also at the church with Pastor Gary Butcher officiating. Interment will follow. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
