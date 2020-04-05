September 3, 1945 April 2, 2020 Lloyd Benson Ferrel, 74, of Christiansburg, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. "Cowboy" worked in quality control for 41 years at General Electric and was a member of Unity Christian Church in Radford. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Lois Ferrel; and stepbrothers, Bobby and Jimmy Ferrel. Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Matt and Melissa Ferrel, David Ferrel and Robert Ferrel; granddaughter, Melissa; grandsons, Logan, Andrew and Aaron; sister, Lynn Corson; former wife, Michelle Ferrel; and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private. The Ferrel family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

