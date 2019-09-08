FERGUSON Vernia Duncan September 7, 2019 Vernia Duncan Ferguson, 91, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 7, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

