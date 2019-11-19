November 15, 2019 Samuel Robert (Bob) Ferguson Sr., 75, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

