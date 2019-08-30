June 20, 1928 August 28, 2019 Marcheta Gwendolyn Harris Ferguson, 91, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Delbert J. Ferguson; parents, Claude and Audrey Carr Harris; brothers, James Harris, Bill Harris, Charles Harris; and sister, Margaret Harris Johnson. Marcheta is survived by sons, David (Jennifer) and Steve (Laurie); grandchildren, Andrew Ferguson and Rion Ferguson; sisters, Deloris Harris Ayers (Tom) and Murlene Harris Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was born in Columbia, S.C. on June 20, 1928. Marcheta graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and continued on to receive a certification at Kree Institute of Electrolysis. She worked in private practice as an electrologist for 47 years. Marcheta was a long-time member of Grandin Court Baptist Church. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice, Park Oak Grove and Jo Lee Preston, NP, for their care. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Don Summerville officiating. The family will receive visitors from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Red Cross, 352 Church Ave., Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.