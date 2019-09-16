July 3, 1927 September 14, 2019 Julian Richard Ferguson, 92, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born on July 3, 1927 in Mount Pleasant, he attended Roanoke County Schools and graduated from William Byrd High School. Julian was a natural athlete and played football, basketball, and baseball in high school. While at William Byrd he met his future wife, Dot, whom he married in 1950. Julian owned his own lighting business, Julian Ferguson & Associates, from which he retired and moved into land development. While there he helped build the Falling Creek subdivision, among others. Julian was a passionate, lifelong golfer and an original member of Blue Hills Golf Club. He was also a member of Vinton Baptist Church later in life. Julian is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dot; three daughters, Karen Ferguson Simpson and husband, Pat, Julie Ferguson Huckaby, and Lynne Ferguson Asbury; grandchildren, Rob Simpson and wife, Erin, Ashley Simpson, Will Huckaby and wife, Brittany, Kendall Huckaby, Josh Asbury and wife, Beth, and Jordan Asbury; great-grandchildren, Asher, Charlie, Riley, Finn, Darby, Huck, and Lilly; sister-in-law, Kathy Bond and husband, Mike; nieces, Carolee Lovelace and husband, Charlie, and Pam Donahue and husband, Mike; and many other special nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to come pay their respects at Oakey's Vinton Chapel on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. A Funeral Service celebrating Julian's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Travis Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made in Julian's memory to Vinton Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Victim in Roanoke County crash recalled as humble engineer
-
Falwell won't 'turn the other cheek' on media reports; student protest planned at Liberty University
-
Daleville's Ballast Point Brewing tasting room and kitchen to close, brewery to remain in production
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Liberty's Falwell says he's target of 'attempted coup'
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.