July 3, 1927 September 14, 2019 Julian Richard Ferguson, 92, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born on July 3, 1927 in Mount Pleasant, he attended Roanoke County Schools and graduated from William Byrd High School. Julian was a natural athlete and played football, basketball, and baseball in high school. While at William Byrd he met his future wife, Dot, whom he married in 1950. Julian owned his own lighting business, Julian Ferguson & Associates, from which he retired and moved into land development. While there he helped build the Falling Creek subdivision, among others. Julian was a passionate, lifelong golfer and an original member of Blue Hills Golf Club. He was also a member of Vinton Baptist Church later in life. Julian is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dot; three daughters, Karen Ferguson Simpson and husband, Pat, Julie Ferguson Huckaby, and Lynne Ferguson Asbury; grandchildren, Rob Simpson and wife, Erin, Ashley Simpson, Will Huckaby and wife, Brittany, Kendall Huckaby, Josh Asbury and wife, Beth, and Jordan Asbury; great-grandchildren, Asher, Charlie, Riley, Finn, Darby, Huck, and Lilly; sister-in-law, Kathy Bond and husband, Mike; nieces, Carolee Lovelace and husband, Charlie, and Pam Donahue and husband, Mike; and many other special nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to come pay their respects at Oakey's Vinton Chapel on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. A Funeral Service celebrating Julian's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Travis Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions be made in Julian's memory to Vinton Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

