July 31, 1926 May 2, 2020 Jeanette Dillard Ferguson, 93, of Ferrum, Va., peacefully departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with her daughter holding her hand as she went into the arms of Her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She had lived with her daughter and son-in-law for many years who were also her caregivers. She bravely fought dementia for a number of years. She was predeceased by her husband, Grady Lee Ferguson, who died in May, 1971 and her son, Sherman Mark Ferguson, who died in October, 1980. She leaves behind one son, Steve Ferguson and wife, Debby, of Ferrum; one daughter, Sherry Shively and husband, Billy, of Ferrum; and one granddaughter, Kathy Wilkinson of Ferrum. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Jeanette was born in Roanoke, in a family of ten children. She moved with her family to Franklin County as a teen. She married and became a mother and homemaker. She was a hard worker all her life. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved working outside and tending to her many flowers especially her roses. She faithfully served in Ebenezer Baptist Church where she was a member for 42 years. She also carried on a ministry at Eldercare for many years. When she was able, she always enjoyed going to exercise class with other seniors and going out to eat with her friends. Her beautiful smile will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Thanks to those of you who helped with her care during the last several years. Funeral services and burial will be private due to the COVID-19 Mandates. Interment will be held in Franklin Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIANT WITH THE EXECUTIVE ORDER PLACED BY OUR GOVERNOR, WE WILL ONLY ALLOW 10 PEOPLE AT A TIME IN OUR FACILITY. YOU ARE ASKED TO WEAR A MASK. WE APPRECIATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount.
