November 27, 1929 January 30, 2020 Robert Byrd "Bob" Faust, 90, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in Roanoke, Virginia. He relocated to Roanoke in the fall of 2019 from Chester, South Carolina. Although his mailing address was Roanoke, Va., his heart was always in Chester, South Carolina wherever he lived. A funeral service will held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church with the Reverend Mike Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends also Sunday at the church from 2 until 3 p.m. Interment will be held at Cornwell Presbyterian Church Cemetery with full military honors. Mr. Faust was born on November 27, 1929, to Hilton Glenn Faust and Annie Mae Grant Faust in Chester, South Carolina. Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 21. He served a tour in Morocco as a photographer. After that he was then hired as a Civil Service Employee in the United States Army at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. He later worked with the Civil Service as a statistician at Eglin Air Force Base in Pensacola, Florida. He retired with 36 years of service. He graduated from Chester High School, University of South Carolina, and then received a Master's Degree in Mathematical Statistics from the University of Delaware. For the past 25 years Bob loved life in the log home that he built in Rodman, South Carolina. He also loved watching the Carolina Gamecocks play, enjoyed photography, computers, target practicing, and most of all loved God. He is greatly missed by his family, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and their spouses, Hilton Glenn Faust Jr. (Grace), William Alexander Faust (Genevieve), and Julian Grant Faust (Adeline); and one brother-in-law, William Tilden Lee. Left to cherish his memory is his two sons, Robert Kyle Faust, DVM, (Susan) of Roanoke, Virginia, and Brian Kevin Faust, (Chrissy) of Pensacola, Florida. He has one daughter, Kara Elizabeth Trematerra, of Pace, Florida. He has one sister, Frances Faust Lee of Lancaster, South Carolina, and one brother Charles Sidney Faust, (Geneva) of Tampa, Florida. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Robert J. Faust of Roanoke, Virginia, Courtney Faust of Pensacola, Florida, Nathan Faust, of Midlothian, Virginia, Elisabeth Faust of Pensacola, Florida, Alex Faust of Pensacola, Florida, Adrienne Trematerra of San Diego, California, Talia Trematerra of Pensacola, Florida, Alyssa Trematerra of Pace, Florida. He also has one great-granddaughter, Addison Branstetter of Pensacola, Florida. Special thank you to his devoted niece, Karen Stevens, for her kindness, and helpfulness over the years. Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church PO Box 751, Chester, SC 29706 Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
