February 23, 2020 Linda Karen Farnsworth, 63, of Roanoke, Va., entered the Arms of Jesus on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was retired from the United States Postal Service. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Lury Farnsworth, and brother, Billy Alan Farnsworth. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Farnsworth Harris; brother, Gary L. Farnsworth; and uncle, Robert Francisco. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Bryan Ratliff officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda FARNSWORTH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.