February 9, 2020 On Sunday, February 9, 2020, Robert "Bob" Marion Falls, at the age of 83, went to meet his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family. A celebration of Bob's life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 19 Cedar Ridge Drive Daleville with the Rev. Dr. Justin White officiating. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1 until 3 p.m. Due to Mary's allergies memorial contributions will be appreciated to St. Marks. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

