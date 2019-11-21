November 19, 2019 Mark Preston Falls, 70, of Buchanan, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Falls; brother, Todd Falls; and nephew, Ricky Falls. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sandi Falls; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Stacey "Billi" Falls; Brian and Jessica Falls; seven grandchildren, Jessamyn, Ariana, Hannah, Aydian, Lilly, Korben, and Myles; one great-grandson, Emmitt; and his beloved cat, Skooter. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Chaplain Ray Sloan officiating. Interment will follow in Lithia UMC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Botetourt Fire and EMS Services. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

