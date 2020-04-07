January 23, 1971 April 2, 2020 Kevin McAuthur Falls, 49, of Vinton, went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, "Winky". Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Rachel Falls; three daughters, Casandra, Alexandria, and Valerie Falls; mother, Elizabeth Falls; brothers, Douglas and Daniel Falls Sr., and Brian Mullins; sister, Angela Brown; as well as five beautiful grandchildren, Gregory and Deklan Rhodes, Hollie, Jaxon, and Colton Jones. No public services are being held at this time. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him! "Goodbye pawpaw, we love you!" Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at www.johnmoakey.com.

