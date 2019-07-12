FAIRBROTHER Bonnie Lee Bales October 4, 1944 July 6, 2019 Bonnie Lee Bales Fairbrother, 64 of Pearisburg, Va., departed this life at her home Thursday, July 6, 2019. Born in Pearisburg on October 4, 1944 she was a daughter of the late James Arthur Bales and Mary Elizabeth Snidow Bales. She was employed by Kmart, Marriott, and the United States Postal Service in northern Virginia and was a graduate of Giles High School, Class of 1973. Bonnie now joins her parents, and her beloved family and friends in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in his heavenly home. Bonnie moved back to Pearisburg to help take care of her mother after her father passed. Her health took a down turn after a fall. Through all her health and personal issues, Bonnie's faith in her Lord and Savior never wavered and grew stronger. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Matthew Fairbrother; and her brother, James Bales and wife Jennifer Speight Bales of Lynchburg. A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Christ Fellowship Church with Pastor David Bracken officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the family at givensfuneralhome.com.
