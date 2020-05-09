February 26, 1951 May 5, 2020 Janet Corbly Fabrycky, 69, of Christiansburg, went to be with the Lord at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born just after her identical twin sister and only sibling, Virginia Miller, in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 26, 1951, to the late Clark and Mary Virginia Corbly. Janet was a graduate of Wheaton College (Ill.) and obtained master's degrees in Special Education and in Reading. She married Alan Fabrycky on June 30, 1973, and they raised two sons, David and Daniel. She was a loving mother-in-law to David's spouse, Laura, and doting grandmother to their children, Miriam, Hannah, and Adam, as she was to Daniel's spouse, Emily, and their children, John, Anna, Mary, Matthew, and Elizabeth. She was loved by both her own extended family and the Fabrycky family she married into. Janet was a humble, loving servant with a childlike faith in God, inspiring many to faithfully follow the Lord Jesus Christ. Her ability to relate to children and communicate with them made her an effective teacher of reading skills, spiritual truths, and good behavior. She was a teacher in Ohio, Illinois, and from 2001-2016 in Virginia at Prices Fork Elementary and Kipps Elementary. She also led Sunday School programs at Arlington Heights Evangelical Free Church (Ill.) and Blacksburg Christian Fellowship. Since 2016, Janet and Alan resided at the Villas at Peppers Ferry, where she fostered and served the community. Throughout her life, she was a friend to many, a trusted confidante, and a caring counselor. She loved reading and was devoted to prayer. She tended her family's heritage and heirlooms, and she marked the seasons with beautiful decorations. The funeral will be live-cast at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, and its recording hosted at http://bcf-church.org/funeral-janet/ . Memories and photos may be shared at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/JanetFabrycky/ Janet requested that memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Mission Fund at Blacksburg Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 813, Blacksburg, VA 24063.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
7 die as COVID-19 outbreak hits Roanoke nursing home
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Bracing for changes in 2020-21 school year, Roanoke County School Board reviews back to school plan, revised budget
-
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055; department now counting tests, not people
-
Northam: Restrictions could be eased next week
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.