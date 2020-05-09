February 26, 1951 May 5, 2020 Janet Corbly Fabrycky, 69, of Christiansburg, went to be with the Lord at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born just after her identical twin sister and only sibling, Virginia Miller, in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 26, 1951, to the late Clark and Mary Virginia Corbly. Janet was a graduate of Wheaton College (Ill.) and obtained master's degrees in Special Education and in Reading. She married Alan Fabrycky on June 30, 1973, and they raised two sons, David and Daniel. She was a loving mother-in-law to David's spouse, Laura, and doting grandmother to their children, Miriam, Hannah, and Adam, as she was to Daniel's spouse, Emily, and their children, John, Anna, Mary, Matthew, and Elizabeth. She was loved by both her own extended family and the Fabrycky family she married into. Janet was a humble, loving servant with a childlike faith in God, inspiring many to faithfully follow the Lord Jesus Christ. Her ability to relate to children and communicate with them made her an effective teacher of reading skills, spiritual truths, and good behavior. She was a teacher in Ohio, Illinois, and from 2001-2016 in Virginia at Prices Fork Elementary and Kipps Elementary. She also led Sunday School programs at Arlington Heights Evangelical Free Church (Ill.) and Blacksburg Christian Fellowship. Since 2016, Janet and Alan resided at the Villas at Peppers Ferry, where she fostered and served the community. Throughout her life, she was a friend to many, a trusted confidante, and a caring counselor. She loved reading and was devoted to prayer. She tended her family's heritage and heirlooms, and she marked the seasons with beautiful decorations. The funeral will be live-cast at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, and its recording hosted at http://bcf-church.org/funeral-janet/ . Memories and photos may be shared at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/JanetFabrycky/ Janet requested that memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Mission Fund at Blacksburg Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 813, Blacksburg, VA 24063.

