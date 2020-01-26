January 23, 2020 Patricia "Susie" Ewald, 72, of Montvale and Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Erma Hilderbrand; and her brother, Jim B. Hilderbrand. Susie was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank Ewald; sons, Chris and Tim; granddaughter, Daisy May; grandson, Nick; brothers, Henry Hilderbrand and Jerry Hilderbrand; and sister, Kathy Bennington. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Father Stephen McNally officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gentle Shepherd Hospice or to the Hermitage in Roanoke Benevolent Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
EWALD, Patricia
