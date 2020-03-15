March 12, 2020 Theodosia Mann Evans died on March 12, 2020, at age 76. She and her husband O. Norman Evans, MD retired in the Roanoke area in 1996, attracted by the natural beauty of the region. In retirement she became a 5th Degree Black Belt Karate Instructor in Ragone's Kempo Karate School and taught self-defense courses at Hollins University. She also enjoyed volunteering at League for Animal Protection and was a passionate cat lover. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date and at a location to be decided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodosia Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.