EVANS Salonya M. July 21, 2019 Salonya M. Evans, 24, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Kaydence Evans; mother, Katrina Evans; father, Marvin Jones; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Washington Street Baptist Church, 218 E. Washington St. Bedford, Va. 24523. Interment will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

