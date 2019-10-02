EVANS
Roy Lynn
September 27, 2019
Roy Lynn Evans, 68, departed this life Friday, September 27, 2019.
He is survived by Ann Morgan, loving companion for 29 years; brother, Marshall (Nita) Danenburg; sister, Kimberly Webb; uncle, Willard (Shirley) Partin; aunt, Nelda Byrd; a nephew, grandniece and nephew, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by mother, RebaClarice Thornton; brother, Jimmy Wayne Danenburg; grandparents, Yancy and Mary Partin.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh, N.C. with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.