EVANS

Roy Lynn

September 27, 2019

Roy Lynn Evans, 68, departed this life Friday, September 27, 2019.

He is survived by Ann Morgan, loving companion for 29 years; brother, Marshall (Nita) Danenburg; sister, Kimberly Webb; uncle, Willard (Shirley) Partin; aunt, Nelda Byrd; a nephew, grandniece and nephew, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by mother, RebaClarice Thornton; brother, Jimmy Wayne Danenburg; grandparents, Yancy and Mary Partin.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh, N.C. with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.

