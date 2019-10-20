EVANS Nancy Vest March 30, 1935 September 9, 2019 Nancy Vest Evans (née Boone), 84, passed away on the evening of Monday, September 9, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz., surrounded by her family, following a stroke. Nancy was born in Bluefield, W.Va. on March 30, 1935, the eldest child of Walter Leslie Boone, of Terry's Fork, Va., and Virginia Dare Vest, of Bluefield. Nancy grew up in Salem, Va., attending Andrew Lewis High School. In 1957 she married Frank Wilson Evans, of Roanoke, Va., to whom she was married for 58 years prior to his passing in 2015. Frank was a professional U.S. Marine Corps officer, and the first 20 years of their life together was spent at various duty stations on the East and West coasts before Frank's retirement from service in 1977. From that point they lived in Tucson, Arizona where Frank worked in real estate before transitioning with Nancy to full-time Christian missionary work in Great Britain. Nancy was a dedicated homemaker, and is survived by her three children, DeAnna Dare Evans, 61, of Washington, D.C.; Todd Matthew Evans, 58, of Tucson; Hudson (Luke) Taylor Boone Evans, 53, also of Tucson; granddaughter, Lindsey Dare Totten (née Powers), of Fort Hood, Texas; and five great-grandchildren. Nancy's only sibling, sister Patricia Faye Brightwell (née Boone) of Overland Park, Kansas also survives. Nancy will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery beside her beloved Frank, on a date to be determined, most likely Spring, 2020. Condolences and inquiries can be sent to Hudson (Luke) Evans at 6071 E. Paseo Ventoso, Tucson, AZ 85750.
