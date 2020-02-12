February 7, 2020 Lisa Anne Brown Jessee Evans, 66, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. A memorial service celebrating Lisa's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Grace Church, 2731 Edgewood St., Roanoke, Va., with Lisa's son, the Rev. Charles A. Evans, officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

