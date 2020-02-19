June 23, 1944 February 15, 2020 Larry Stuart Evans, 75, of Vinton, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born in Roanoke on June 23, 1944 to the late Charles S. and Virginia Miller Evans (Mollett). Larry was also preceded in death by his stepfather, David Mollett; and in-laws, EB and Amelia Graybill. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 32 years, Debra S. Evans; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Rob Cook; son, Jason Lee; thought of as "daughter," Robin Hartman; thought of as "son," Kaiden Webb; grandchildren, Ashley Hallmark and Kelly, Jamie Conkright and Joe, Bryce Lacks and Bubba, Tyler Cook, Hunter Jones and Tina Trent; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Redden, Alana Hallmark, Harrison James, Leighara Conkright and Jailyn Staggers; brother, Rickie Evans (Mitzi); sisters, Betty Evans Thornhill and boyfriend, Tom Henahan, and Arlene Evans Renick; brothers and sister-in-law, Gary and Linda Roberts, Barry and Sonja Crowder, and Dennis and Amanda Graybill; nieces, and nephews, Wendy Kollmann, Aleta Gaertner, Derek Thornhill, Brian Roberts, Heath Roberts, Aaron Crowder and Megan Graybill; very loved great-nieces and cousins. Loved as family Pam and Joshua Thacker, Tanya and Eric Webb, and Jordan Lineberry and Cole, and Erica Lugar. A treasured "fur baby," Abbey, also survives. There are many bonus children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren proving that family is not only blood. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Larry retired from N&S Railway with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed restoring and riding Harleys. Larry loved the lake, the beach, dancing and was a UVA fan. A Celebration of his Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Mark Ellis officiating. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
