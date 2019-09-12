August 15, 2019 Patricia Hale Eubank, 81, of Daleville, Va., passed away on August 15, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life from 3 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Vinton War Memorial.

