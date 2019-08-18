August 15, 2019 Patricia Hale Eubank, 81, of Daleville, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer. She was the preschool director and three-year-old teacher at Second Presbyterian Preschool for many years. Patricia then worked for Roanoke City Schools as the Secretary to the Principal at Patrick Henry High School until she retired. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Conway Eubank Jr.; brother, David C. Hale (Jim); sister, Nancy H. Rutledge (Michael); daughter, Tracy Eubank (Ted Whichard); son, Richard Conway Eubank III (Jennifer); grandchildren, Matthew Booth, Sam Booth, Hannah Alexander (Reeve), Rich Eubank (Katie) and Shane Eubank (Cierra); niece, Heather Rutledge; nephew, Travis Rutledge; and two great-grandchildren. The family is planning a celebration of her life on September 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.

