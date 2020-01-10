January 7, 2020 Richard Conway Eubank Jr., 85, of Daleville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He served in the United States Air Force and was the Safety Manager for Norfolk Southern Railroad until his retirement in 1988. Richard was known as Conway to all of his family and friends. Patricia, his loving wife of 63 years, preceded him in death by only four months. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Eubank (Ted Whichard); son, Richard Conway Eubank III (Jennifer); grandchildren, Matthew Booth, Sam Booth, Hannah Alexander (Reeve), Rich Eubank (Katie) and Shane Eubank; sister-in-law, Nancy Rutledge (Michael); brother-in-law, David Hale (Jim Mori); niece, Heather Rutledge; nephew, Travis Rutledge; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
