April 30, 2020 Gladys Marie Cary Eubank, 85, of Fincastle, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Survivors include her daughter, Gale Eubank; and sister, Deane Cary. A private family service will be held at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Fincastle. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000. Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan.

