September 30, 1922 July 25, 2019 Claudine Huffman Estes, 96, of New Castle, Va., went to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Claudine was born September 30, 1922 in Princeton, West Virginia to Howard and Venus Osborne Huffman. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 41 years, Minor Rutherford Estes; and grandson, Darian R. Moore. She leaves daughter, Barbara E. Moore (husband Jerry Ray); son, Don R. Estes (wife Patricia); loving niece, Mary Diane Burns; sister, Jacqueline Rose; grandchildren, Celestial Ann, Deane Clay, and Candace Claudine Moore; stepgrandchildren David III, and Onitsha Trigg; great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Vincent, Austin Doss, Gamon and Alexia Trigg; great-great-grandchildren, Ky'leke (Kyle), Kayden, and Julius Jr. Funeral service will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at Gravel Hill Christian Church, Simmonsville at 3 p.m. with visitation at the church before service. The church will be available for visitation beginning at 1 pm. Burial will be at Ross Cemetery, New Castle. Matthew Cox will be officiating! Kendell Funeral Home, Pembroke, VA is handling arrangements.
