December 20, 1939 March 28, 2020 Robert Lloyd "Bob" Estep, age 80, of Rural Retreat, Va., died suddenly of COVID-19 in Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, North Carolina on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Bob was born in Marion, Virginia, on December 20, 1939, to Clara Nell and Lanson Estep. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1962, a member of Phi Beta Kappa and a Woodrow Wilson Fellow. He received his JD degree from the University of Virginia in 1973, after which he practiced law in Chicago and Dallas until his retirement. Bob taught history and government at Rich Valley High School and Marion Senior High School before joining the army in 1966 and serving to captain. He was the honor graduate of his class in the Army Special Warfare school, and served in Vietnam 1968 - 1969 as a member of Special Forces. Bob loved playing bridge, reading, exploring the mountains and valleys of Southwest Virginia, watching old movies, UVA football and basketball and most especially going to the beach with his extended family. He loved his family, his country and his God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara Nell White Estep and Lanson Estep; brothers, James and Philip; sister, Sue Ann Estep Morris. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth Werth Estep; daughter, Laura Liseno (Scott); four much adored grandsons, Rocky, James, Joseph, and Philip; sister, Carol Thomas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private burial will be held in New Dublin Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Dublin, Va. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions in our country allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots Child Fund International, 2821 Emerywood Parkway, Richmond, VA 23294; Rural Retreat Lutheran Parish, 514 S Main St., Rural Retreat, VA 24368; or a charity of your choice. To share memories of Robert Lloyd "Bob" Estep, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Bob's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
