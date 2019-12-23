November 17, 1933 December 21, 2019 Mary Jane Esperti, 86, of Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Jane graduated in 1951 from Ferruim Junior College. She was a dedicated employee of 34 years to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference where she served as the assistant to the commissioner. Mary Jane was a devout Christian and lived her life according to the word of God in all aspects. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem, where she served as secretary of the administrative board for many years. Throughout her life, she carried herself with an unconditional love not only for her Lord but for all people. She lived her life without judgment towards others and was always there for you no matter what. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pat Esperti; parents, James and Lola Stevens; sister, Callie Ruth Stevens; as well as her brother, Kyle Stevens. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patti Esperti and Terri Esperti Naff; son-in-law, Abe Naff; grandchildren, Chris Eanes, Jessi Naff, Casey Naff and wife, Christian; great-grandsons, Caeden Eanes and Nolan Naff; sister, JoAnn Martin and brother-in-law, Richard; as well as several nephews. A celebration of Mary Jane's life will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens immediately following her service. Dr. Mike Houff will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Roanoke, as well as Heartland Hospice for all of their loving and compassionate care and support. We love and miss you Mom, Grandma, Mimi, you were such a blessing and inspiration to your family. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website, www.johnmoakey.com.
