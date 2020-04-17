November 10, 1945 April 14, 2020 Marta M. Esbri-Lomba, 74, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. At Marta's request no public services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Marta Esbri-Lomba as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.