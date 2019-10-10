August 23, 1989 October 6, 2019 Chad Erndt, 30, of Roanoke, Va., passed away early on the morning of Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born in Roanoke to Joseph and Shelly Erndt on August 23, 1989 and attended Patrick Henry High School. Chad was preceded in death by his sister, Jessika Erndt, who passed away 18 years ago. Surviving are his daughter, Jessika Erndt; and his parents, Joseph and Shelly Erndt. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Chad was dearly loved by his huge family and will be severely missed by his community of friends. Rest in peace, Chad. We will always cherish our memories of you. Your father is very proud of you. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.