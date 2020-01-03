December 31, 2019 Dennis J. Epperson, 73, of New Castle, Va., passed away peacefully with Heaven calling him home. Dennis was a soft spoken man with a generous heart and a love for his family. We lost a lot in one day, a great person, a husband, a dad, Pawpaw, and DenDen, a proud veteran, and a true friend. He will be greatly missed but remains in our hearts forever. he was preceded in death by his loving family, parents, Gaffney and Edith Epperson; father and mother-in-law, Henry and Lucille Parsons; brother-in-law, Phillip Burdette; and granddaughter, Bridgett Oliver. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Oliver of 43 years; daughters, Leslie Kotheimer and Jennifer Recchia; stepson, B.J. Oliver (Teresa); brother, Stanley Epperson (Linda); sister, Linda Burdette; grandchildren, Sam Huffman, Chelsea Bradford, John Kotheimer, Maddy Oliver, Grant Oliver, and Dylan Recchia; great-grandson, Wyatt Huffman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Paitsel Funeral Home with Pastor Sheldon Cosma officiating. Interment will follow at Huffman Memorial Park with Military Rites performed by VFW Post #4491. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com.
