April 22, 2020 Tammy Epperly, age 60, of Blacksburg, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Treva, mom and pap; her granddaughter, Brianna Speaks. Tammy is survived by her parents, Bruce and Shirley Raines; husband, Don; daughters and sons-in-law, Nikki Patsel and husband, Chris, Kayla Williams and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Tyler, Alexis, Karly, Britny, Tori, Christopher, Myah and Parker; great-grandchild, Milo and one on the way; four brothers; three sisters; and numerous other family and friends. Special thanks to the medical staff at Blue Ridge Cancer Care, Montgomery Regional and Pulaski Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospice. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Westview Cemetery with the Pastor Michael Johnston officiating. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Good Samaritan Hospice or Blacksburg Rescue Squad. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

